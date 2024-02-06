SEMO alum becomes inaugural dean in Oregon

Dr. Joe Wilferth may be 1,800 miles away from Cape Girardeau in McMinnville, Oregon, but he carries fond memories of Cape into his new career as the inaugural dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Linfield University.

Wilferth is a "proud graduate" of Cape Girardeau Central and Southeast Missouri State University. After graduating high school, he received a bachelor's degree from DePauw University before coming back to Cape Girardeau for a master's degree in English at Southeast.

Wilferth thanked Dr. Dale Haskell, Dr. Nancy Blattner, Dr. Harvey Hecht, Dr. Jake Gaskins and Dr. Mike Hogan as wonderful mentors, having prepared him for doctoral work in English at Bowling Green State University.

"I'm also grateful for my time at SEMO because that's where I met my wife, Anna. I'm proud to be a SEMO alum, as is Anna, and both of my parents are SEMO alumni. We're deeply passionate about SEMO and the opportunities it provides for students," Wilferth said.

In his role as dean, he's responsible for 22 academic departments and nearly 100 faculty. Linfield College became Linfield University in July 2020, adding the College of Arts & Sciences, School of Nursing and School of Business.

"Leading a College of Arts and Sciences is probably the best job on the planet. I get to experience the outstanding, innovative, and creative work of our faculty and students. That includes everything from musical and theatrical performances to student-led research in Chemistry and Biology. No two days are the same, and it's always exciting," said Wilferth.