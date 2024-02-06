SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence Inc. unveiled a new logo at the organization's 30th anniversary celebration Friday, Sept. 29, in Cape Girardeau.
SADI provides services to people with disabilities, enabling them to remain in their own home and community, not in an institution.
According to its website, www.sadi.org, the organization is a community-based, not-for-profit, nonresidential center for independent living that serves the counties of Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Scott and Mississippi.
Donna Thompson, executive director of SADI, welcomed guests to the celebration and dedicated the day to MaryAnn "Miki" Gudermuth, founder and original executive director of SADI who passed away Sept. 6 at the age of 74.
"It's been a hard month for us, but it's Miki's work and dedication that got us here," Thompson said. "This day is in her honor."
Thompson said 30 years is a "big deal." She said Gudermuth started SADI at her dining room table as a support group. After seven years, it achieved not-for-profit status and the organization was designated as a Center for Independent Living.
"Seven years she worked for it and we're reaping the rewards," Thompson said.
Thompson talked about the new logo design and said SADI wanted something more inclusive with "bright happy colors." She said they wanted it to define what SADI does, "which is have fun at our jobs and enjoy life."
Thompson said SADI's services are designed to help people with disabilities live in their own home and function in their community. She said SADI serves approximately 1,000 clients a year.
"We have two 'day-habs' for people with developmental disabilities," Thompson said. "It's a fun place for them to come, but they also learn things."
Thompson said she and her staff teach their clients independent living skills such as doing laundry, cooking and how to use a computer. She said they have a loan closet so when Medicare or Medicaid won't cover items such as a shower bench, a walker or a new wheelchair for somebody, they are able to supply it.
Thompson also mentioned Show Me Homes, a SADI program that assists in transitioning people out of nursing homes back into the community.
"We help them find a house or apartment and get their utilities set up," Thompson said. "We do a one-time purchase of groceries, bedding and towels and get their house set up."
Thompson said SADI recently struggled through some lean years.
"It's really hard to predict a budget because we're dependent on the legislators and what they do with the state budget, and a lot of times there's funding cuts," Thompson said. "But right now, we're really in an upward spiral, and I don't take that for granted, but we do want to cautiously add some things that will help people."
Thompson noted some funding SADI received from Chick-fil-A in December when it was named the S. Truett Cathy honoree for the True Inspiration Awards, a nationwide honor that came with a $350,000 grant.
She said part of the money will be used to build a sensory garden on the SADI grounds. A pavilion has been constructed and Thompson said she hopes the garden will be completed by late spring.
Thompson said they have also used some of the grant money to purchase furniture for the two day-hab rooms as well as a hand-controlled van to be used in a planned driving school for SADI clients. She said they also plan to purchase some adaptive bicycles, as well.
