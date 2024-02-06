SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence Inc. unveiled a new logo at the organization's 30th anniversary celebration Friday, Sept. 29, in Cape Girardeau.

SADI provides services to people with disabilities, enabling them to remain in their own home and community, not in an institution.

According to its website, www.sadi.org, the organization is a community-based, not-for-profit, nonresidential center for independent living that serves the counties of Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Scott and Mississippi.

Donna Thompson, executive director of SADI, welcomed guests to the celebration and dedicated the day to MaryAnn "Miki" Gudermuth, founder and original executive director of SADI who passed away Sept. 6 at the age of 74.

"It's been a hard month for us, but it's Miki's work and dedication that got us here," Thompson said. "This day is in her honor."

Donna Thompson, executive director of SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence Inc., visits with guests during the organization's 30th anniversary celebration Friday, Sept. 29, in Cape Girardeau. Danny Walter

Thompson said 30 years is a "big deal." She said Gudermuth started SADI at her dining room table as a support group. After seven years, it achieved not-for-profit status and the organization was designated as a Center for Independent Living.

"Seven years she worked for it and we're reaping the rewards," Thompson said.

Thompson talked about the new logo design and said SADI wanted something more inclusive with "bright happy colors." She said they wanted it to define what SADI does, "which is have fun at our jobs and enjoy life."