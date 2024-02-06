SEMO adds three new business majors in expanding fields

Southeast Missouri State University students can choose from three new business majors this semester.

Each major will teach them skills professors say can help them find in-demand jobs once they enter the workforce.

The university's board of governors approved the majors in March.

Aviation management

Associate professor Quantella Noto said an aviation management major has been a few years in the making. Provost Mike Godard had asked faculty to brainstorm new program ideas and Noto talked to the school's professional pilot program about a collaboration.

Noto serves on the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's advisory board. She said she used that perspective to helped craft the new major.

She received a provost fellowship to bring the major to fruition and began analyzing what other nearby universities were doing with similar programs.

"It was important to have another modality, meaning a way for students to take this online, because our competitors didn't have a lot of options online," she said.

The major gives students the ability to take many core business courses online.

Many of these classes are required for other majors as well, so students can switch over to aviation management and not have to worry about needing to take more classes.

Noto said the major also includes classes that can help with post-graduation careers. This includes helping them achieve a certified member certification from the American Association of Airport Executives.

"When designing the program, we took into account what students would need to get that certification. In other words, what they'd need to jump-start their careers," she said.

The certification requires knowledge of business operations and financial management, so such courses are included in the curriculum. No minors are required, leaving room for students to choose electives.