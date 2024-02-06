Even small changes to your yard can make a big difference to native plants and pollinators, said Jamie Koehler, assistant director of the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.

This year’s Native Plant and Garden Seminar, set to start at 8:15 a.m. March 14 at the Nature Center, will center on empowering gardeners with knowledge to help build and boost ecosystems in their own yards.

Research by Doug Tallamy, professor and author of “Bringing Nature Home,” indicates even a small garden or yard in a city can make a difference if native plants are incorporated, Koehler said.

“We can provide good habitat for insects, and if we do that, we can provide good habitat for birds. It’s all linked together,” she said.

Keynote speaker Matt Lebon of Custom Foodscaping is driving in from St. Louis for the event, Koehler said.

Noppadol Paothong ~ Missouri Department of Conservation

Lebon is part of a movement to incorporate edible plants into the landscape, Koehler said.

“It fits in with permaculture, sustainability, acting locally,” she said. “He’ll show us how we can use our own front- and backyards, not only to grow flowers for insects and birds, but grow food for ourselves, too, making use of every inch of space.”

Lebon’s sustainability workshops have been well attended in St. Louis, Koehler said, and she said she’s excited to bring him to Cape Girardeau.

Several sessions will be offered throughout the day, both informational and hands-on, Koehler said.

One session will cover Missouri orchids.