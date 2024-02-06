All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 28, 2023

Semi-truck hauling 73 head of cattle catches fire; six cows escaped

Some cows remained loose Thursday after the semi-truck trailer they were being hauled in caught fire late Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Scott County. Shortly after 7 p.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire and public safety divisions responded to the report of a livestock trailer on fire at exit 1B at the Interstate 57 and 55 interchange in Sikeston, according to Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division commander for Sikeston DPS...

By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
Sikeston Department of Public responds to semi-truck on fire Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at exit 1B at the Interstate 55 and 57 interchange in Sikeston.
Sikeston Department of Public responds to semi-truck on fire Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at exit 1B at the Interstate 55 and 57 interchange in Sikeston.Courtesty Sikeston Department of Public Safety

Some cows remained loose Thursday after the semi-truck trailer they were being hauled in caught fire late Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Scott County.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire and public safety divisions responded to the report of a livestock trailer on fire at exit 1B at the Interstate 57 and 55 interchange in Sikeston, according to Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division commander for Sikeston DPS.

"When we arrived, the trailer was on fire in the front end. The rear brakes and tires on the other side started the fire, and it spread to the trailer, melting some of that trailer until it opened, which is how some of the cows got loose," Wheetley said.

Six cows of the total 73-head of cattle escaped from the trailer, he said. One of those cows was severely burned and died. Three traveled south from the scene while two others went north from the scene. One of the southbound wandering cows later caused a traffic crash after being struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 55. As of early Thursday, the four missing cows had not been located.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The driver of the semi-truck, who was hauling the trailer of cattle was from Tennessee and traveling to Texas to deliver them, was not injured, Wheetley said. No other people were injured either, he said.

"The crew did an outstanding job, knocking down the fire. It was pretty tough," Wheetley said of the blaze.

The interstate was shut down and traffic diverted to Miner, Missouri, until about 11 p.m. Wednesday, which is also how long crews were on scene, Wheetley said. The wrecker on scene had connections to local farmers who assisted by bringing four smaller stock trailers to load the cows at the scene, he said.

Also responding to the scene were Miner Police, Miner Fire and Missouri State Highway Patrol who assisted at the scene and also helped to cool off the cattle after being trapped in the trailer.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored content: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of...
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy