Semi-truck hauling 73 head of cattle catches fire; six cows escaped

Some cows remained loose Thursday after the semi-truck trailer they were being hauled in caught fire late Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Scott County.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire and public safety divisions responded to the report of a livestock trailer on fire at exit 1B at the Interstate 57 and 55 interchange in Sikeston, according to Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division commander for Sikeston DPS.

"When we arrived, the trailer was on fire in the front end. The rear brakes and tires on the other side started the fire, and it spread to the trailer, melting some of that trailer until it opened, which is how some of the cows got loose," Wheetley said.

Six cows of the total 73-head of cattle escaped from the trailer, he said. One of those cows was severely burned and died. Three traveled south from the scene while two others went north from the scene. One of the southbound wandering cows later caused a traffic crash after being struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 55. As of early Thursday, the four missing cows had not been located.