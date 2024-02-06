Semi-truck destroyed in Sikeston fire; arson suspected

SIKESTON, Mo. — A semi-truck fire has been ruled suspicious and is under investigation in Sikeston.
According to Capt. Derick Wheetley, commander of Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire division, at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, officers responded to the 1300 block of McDougal Avenue where they battled a semi-truck fire located behind two structures.
The fire was contained in roughly 15 minutes and is a total loss, Wheetley said. There was no damage to any other property, and no injuries were reported, he said.
The cause of the fire is suspicious, and arson is suspected, Wheetley said, adding the matter is under investigation.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.