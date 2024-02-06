All sections
NewsJanuary 9, 2023

Semi-truck destroyed in Sikeston fire; arson suspected

SIKESTON, Mo. — A semi-truck fire has been ruled suspicious and is under investigation in Sikeston. According to Capt. Derick Wheetley, commander of Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire division, at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, officers responded to the 1300 block of McDougal Avenue where they battled a semi-truck fire located behind two structures...

Standard Democrat
A smoking semi-truck was a total loss after catching fire late Thursday, Jan. 5, in Sikeston, Missouri.
A smoking semi-truck was a total loss after catching fire late Thursday, Jan. 5, in Sikeston, Missouri.Sikeston Department of Public Safety

SIKESTON, Mo. — A semi-truck fire has been ruled suspicious and is under investigation in Sikeston.

According to Capt. Derick Wheetley, commander of Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire division, at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, officers responded to the 1300 block of McDougal Avenue where they battled a semi-truck fire located behind two structures.

The fire was contained in roughly 15 minutes and is a total loss, Wheetley said. There was no damage to any other property, and no injuries were reported, he said.

The cause of the fire is suspicious, and arson is suspected, Wheetley said, adding the matter is under investigation.

