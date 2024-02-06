Both northbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed early Monday morning as emergency crews in Scott County worked on the scene of a fatal crash involving a semitractor-trailer driver from New Madrid, Missouri.

The fatally injured driver was identified as Robert E. Law, 49, in a crash report written by Sgt. Jeff L. McCullough of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The semi was traveling northbound on I-55 at about 5 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the roadway near mile marker 88.6, McCullough stated.

The vehicle first struck a guardrail, and then struck a railing on the bridge over Ramsey Creek. After crossing the creek, the vehicle ran off an embankment on the right side of the roadway and crashed into a cluster of trees.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick pronounced the driver dead at the scene at 5:12 a.m. according to the report, and the truck was totaled.