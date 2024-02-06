All sections
NewsDecember 10, 2019

Semi-truck crash near Scott City kills New Madrid trucker, closes I-55 northbound lanes

Both northbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed early Monday morning as emergency crews in Scott County worked on the scene of a fatal crash involving a semitractor-trailer driver from New Madrid, Missouri. The fatally injured driver was identified as Robert E. Law, 49, in a crash report written by Sgt. Jeff L. McCullough of the Missouri State Highway Patrol...

Ben Matthews
Members of the Scott City Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol respond to the scene of a fatal crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Scott County. According to a crash report from the highway patrol, the vehicle was traveling northbound when it ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail and a railing on the bridge over Ramsey Creek before running off the embankment.BEN MATTHEWS

Midwest Truck Inc. towed the 2016 Freightliner, and deployed heavy equipment to extricate the vehicle’s trailer from trees and lift it onto a trailer.

The smell of alcohol hung in the air after the crash, which punctured hundreds of 24-ounce beer cans aboard the truck and covered the scene with debris. The cargo’s destination was unclear.

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury observed the scene as crews from the Scott City Fire Department, Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol worked to clear the damage, and northbound traffic on I-55 quickly became bumper-to-bumper.

Throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, drivers were directed onto I-55’s new exit at Route PP where drivers detoured through Kelso to Scott City, where I-55 re-opened.

The report stated the driver had a safety device equipped at the time of the crash, and the incident marked the 52nd highway fatality for Troop E of the highway patrol this year.

Story Tags
Local News
