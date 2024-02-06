SEMA campaign to focus on severe weather events

In the event of a severe weather incident, do you have a plan for safety?

Monday through Friday, the National Weather Service and State Emergency Management Agency will host Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week, in which Missourians are urged to learn about severe weather and how to respond to potentially deadly hazards posed by tornadoes, severe storms, lightning and flash flooding.

Each day of the week focuses on a different safety message. Topics that will be covered include having a plan and receiving weather information, tornado safety, lightning safety, hail and wind safety and flood safety.

The most important takeaway folks should have from the weeklong campaign is a plan for safety in the event of a severe weather emergency, NWS meteorologist Rachel Trevino said by phone Thursday. Should a person be forced to make a decision about safety on the fly, "usually you don't make as good of decisions," Trevino said.

"Decide what you want to do before things happen because when severe weather hits and you start to panic, you can't think straight," Trevino said.

Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department explained the city offers "a very effective, coordinated response effort" to weather events through the police department, fire department, medical personnel, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and additional response and rescue resources.

"But even the most well-staffed municipalities can be overwhelmed by the influx of calls for services when a disaster strikes," Hann stated. "For that reason, it is imperative for every resident and every household to [make] their own individual preparations."

Some of those precautions look like storing the proper disaster prevention supplies: flashlights, batteries, bottled water, a well-prepped first-aid kit, even a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) radio.

"Every household should have a disaster plan that covers practices and paths of escape if disaster strikes a home, as well as an interior map highlighting structural safe points within the home, such as braced hallways, concrete basements and bathrooms," Hann stated. "It is highly recommended that every household also has a coordinated plan of what to do if disaster strikes while everyone is outside of the home, such as the designation of known primary and secondary rally points for everyone to meet."

Hann also suggested parents and guardians be aware of local school dismissal and evacuation procedures to help streamline those efforts when they occur.

"It is also highly suggested that everyone consistently monitors weather reports so that they can better anticipate weather events and mitigate against being caught off guard," Hann stated.

NWS Paducah serves 58 counties across the lower Ohio and mid-Mississippi valleys. In that area, Trevino said meteorologists have seen a "very, very wet pattern" for roughly the last year and a half. Flooding in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois has been due, in part, to consistent rainfall.

"Our ground has been so saturated, you can have a pretty good idea [heavy rainfall is] going to turn into a flood event," Trevino said. "Sometimes you can get 1 to 2 inches and it causes no flooding. Right now, we get 1 to 2 inches, and you do get flooding because the ground is so soaked."