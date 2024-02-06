Self-inflicted gun shot wound leaves one dead

Cape Girardeau emergency personnel responded to Shawnee Park Sports Complex shortly after noon Tuesday in response to a shooting. They found one person dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Hann said there was no ongoing threat at the scene. "All evidence overwhelming indicated that it was a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives are still investigating the matter," he said The Southeast Missourian does not routinely report on suicides, except those occurring in public.
