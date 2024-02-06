Selected roses saved to replant in Capaha Park

Renovations on the rose garden in Capaha Park on Monday did get rid of roses left behind by the local garden club, confirmed Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones, and interested people also have saved roses they wanted to preserve and eventually replant in the new garden.

"The rose garden club had already taken out most of the roses and plants that they cared about saving. And so, we are currently working on site grading in preparation for a renovation of that rose garden," Jones said.

Jones said the roses saved are in the care of those who saved them.

The Southeast Missourian received multiple comments of concern for the well-being of the rosebushes as seen in photos taken Monday of Parks and Recreation employees removing mass amounts of dirt and rosebushes from the rose garden area as part of the Capaha Park Master Plan. A new garden is going to be made in its place with sidewalks complying with the Americans with Disability Act (ADA).