Charleigh Taylor, 9, Evey Chapman, 12, Gabby Chapman, 2, and Gracie Taylor, 12, from left to right, play on a seesaw on a sunny Monday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. ...

Charleigh Taylor, 9, Evey Chapman, 12, Gabby Chapman, 2, and Gracie Taylor, 12, from left to right, play on a seesaw on a sunny Monday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The high temperatures has continued from last week to be in the 50s and 60s. Look to this Weekend edition's Good Times for more photos of people enjoying being outdoors in the warmer weather. Sarah Yenesel