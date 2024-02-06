In a desire for more applicants, the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office is extending by two weeks — to 5 p.m. to Nov. 18 — the deadline for submission of designs for its biennial 2022-2023 "I Voted" sticker contest.
"I Voted" stickers have made available since 2018 to county residents who turn in a ballot each election day.
"We have about 10 designs in hand now and we'd prefer to have up to 30 before our judges take a look at them," Allen Seabaugh, chief deputy clerk and supervisor of elections, said Wednesday.
Seabaugh said those interested should apply electronically through www.capecountyelections.com, where the official rules for the contest may also be found.
"The designs need to be circular, be 2 inches in diameter, be specific to Cape County and have the words 'I Voted,'" Seabaugh said.
Seabaugh said a panel will winnow down the entries to five or six finalists and then the public will be invited to vote on a winning design.
Judging, according to a news release, will be based on the artistic skill, theme and uniqueness of the design.
"We'll utilize a link on an online platform to allow residents to vote for the design they like the best," Seabaugh said.
A winner should be chosen by the end of the year and be utilized for the first election of the 2022 calendar.
"The new design will be used first in the April 5th election unless the City of Cape Girardeau has a primary election, in which case (the new design) will make its debut in February," Seabaugh said.
The first sticker contest was held in 2017 and Jackson High School senior Lydia Riehn's design was chosen for elections held in 2018 and 2019.
The second contest in 2019 was opened to all county residents and Brian Hahs of Jackson had the winning entry for the stickers used in 2020 and this year.
"We are excited to hold the sticker design contest again," said County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. "Our goal is to encourage county residents to participate civically by using their creative talents."
