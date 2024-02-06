In a desire for more applicants, the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office is extending by two weeks — to 5 p.m. to Nov. 18 — the deadline for submission of designs for its biennial 2022-2023 "I Voted" sticker contest.

"I Voted" stickers have made available since 2018 to county residents who turn in a ballot each election day.

"We have about 10 designs in hand now and we'd prefer to have up to 30 before our judges take a look at them," Allen Seabaugh, chief deputy clerk and supervisor of elections, said Wednesday.

Seabaugh said those interested should apply electronically through www.capecountyelections.com, where the official rules for the contest may also be found.

"The designs need to be circular, be 2 inches in diameter, be specific to Cape County and have the words 'I Voted,'" Seabaugh said.

Seabaugh said a panel will winnow down the entries to five or six finalists and then the public will be invited to vote on a winning design.

Judging, according to a news release, will be based on the artistic skill, theme and uniqueness of the design.