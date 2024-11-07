The Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) will bring together local and regional business and economic leaders to discuss trends in the Southeast Missouri economy.

The conference is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau.

SEEDS is a joint partnership between the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Missouri State University’s Harrison College of Business & Computing.