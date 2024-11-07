All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 7, 2024

SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources

The SEEDS economic conference Nov. 14 in Cape Girardeau will feature insights from industry leaders on community development, entrepreneurship and the impact of natural resources on the regional economy.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium returns to Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Nov. 14. Speakers this year will include Mo Collins of the International Economic Development Council and Federal Reserve senior economist Charles Gascon.
The Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium returns to Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Nov. 14. Speakers this year will include Mo Collins of the International Economic Development Council and Federal Reserve senior economist Charles Gascon.Southeast Missourian file

The Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) will bring together local and regional business and economic leaders to discuss trends in the Southeast Missouri economy.

The conference is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau.

SEEDS is a joint partnership between the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Missouri State University’s Harrison College of Business & Computing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mo Collins, director of entrepreneurship at the International Economic Development Council, will serve as the keynote speaker. Senior economist Charles Gascon of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis will provide a regional economic update.

Brian Treece, former mayor of Columbia and current vice president of EquipmentShare Foundation, will discuss the role entrepreneurship plays in community economic development strategies.

Additionally, several business leaders will discuss how natural resources can shape the regional economy. This panel will be moderated by Missouri Highway Commission chair Dustin Boatwright and features Charles Kruse, president of Charles Kruse Farms; Tommy Petzoldt of Buzzi Unicem USA in Cape Girardeau; and Mike Hollomon, commercial director with U.S. Strategic Metals.

This conference is sponsored by Mayson Capital Partners, co-sponsored by the Harrison College of Business & Computing and has programs sponsored by Buzzi Unicem USA and Ritter Communications.

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-...
newsletterNov. 7
Large size, number of ballots slow down absentee voting coun...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy