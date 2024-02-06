See You at the Shipyard — Year 3 spans Friday and Saturday

The Shipyard is back after a brief pandemic hiatus for its third year of food, fun and your favorite people in one place, raging to your old favorite bands and discovering new music to put on repeat. This year, we're on The Grounds at Century Casino Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18, with two stages, where we'll have 10 nationally-touring bands and seven local musicians from our Scout Sessions playing.

If that's not enough, we're bringing the best food in town, and our sponsors are creating experiences you won't want to miss. It's a party, and you're invited.

Get stoked. Here is your 2021 Shipyard Music Festival lineup:

The Wild Feathers

Your Shipyard 2021 co-headliners formed in Nashville in 2010. The Southern Rock/Americana band has toured with Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan and played shows with Blackberry Smoke. In early 2020, the band left their record label, booking agency and management to begin a new era of making music, producing their sound independently. Their 11-track album "Medium Rarities" came out in November 2020, and is a compilation of previously-unreleased B-sides, covers and demos from throughout their career, which they discovered on a harddrive during the pandemic. We're glad they gave it a listen.

Listen to: "Overnight," "Quittin' Time," "Lose Yourself"

Check them out if you like: Tom Petty, The Eagles, Brothers Osborne

Son Volt

Son Volt

In their 26th year as a band, this St. Louis-based group with a cult following has released nine albums, with their 10th album, "Electro Melodier," out this July. This Shipyard co-headliner was at the forefront of the alternative country movement of the 1990s and has continued to write lyrics that turn a critical eye upon modern society, protesting unjust power structures while also making music about the more tender moments of daily life. Frontman Jay Farrar wrote the group's new album while at home during the pandemic reflecting on the state of our country. Now, the band is ready to get out and perform it. And with a track record like theirs, we're ready to listen.

Listen to: "Reverie," "Diamonds and Cigarettes," "Windfall"

Check them out if you like: American Aquarium, Jason Isbell, Neil Young

Southern Avenue

Southern Avenue

With lyrics of hope, strength and soul, this GRAMMY Award-nominated Memphis blues band has performed in more than 15 countries and at festivals throughout the U.S., including Bonnaroo, Firefly and Electric Forest. In 2016, they reached the finals of the International Blues Challenge, and after signing with Stax Records only a year after forming, their self-titled debut album entered the U.S. Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart at No. 6. This summer, they're on tour with Jason Mraz, who collaborated on the song "Move Into the Light" on their new album, "Be the Love You Want," released August 2021. Get ready for a band that doesn't sound like anyone else and is proud of it. We're not mad about it, either.

Listen to: "Push Now," "We're Gonna Make It," "What Did I Do"

Check them out if you like: St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Johnnyswim, Alabama Shakes

Betcha

Betcha

Four friends who met at Belmont University in Nashville, Betcha is formed by the first letters of the names of members Ben Booth, Taylor Dubray, Charlie Greene and Chase Wofford. The Nashville-based band has toured with The Band CAMINO, Judah and the Lion, Kaleo and more. Their second EP, "Feels Like We've Been Here Before" released in October 2020; on it, they collaborated with Brian Phillips (COIN, blink-182, Walk the Moon), Nick Furlong (Kygo, All Time Low, Good Charlotte) and Nick Bailey (Maroon 5, Machine Gun Kelly, The Aces). At once witty, fun and serious with honest one-liners that put into words things you've felt but didn't know anyone else did, Betcha opens up the world while leaving you feeling understood. And if you want to know how to make a music video that dazzles and delights, watch theirs. All of them.

Listen to: "July," "Lucy Lucy," "Closer to the Sun"

Check them out if you like: Phoenix, The Band CAMINO, Harry Styles

Morgan Wade

Morgan Wade

If you are looking for a singer, musician and songwriter who is a storyteller, Morgan Wade is your person. With a raw, gritty voice that matches her writing, she brings an honesty to country music that few artists currently contribute. Four years sober, she doesn't sugar-coat; her songs turn to face addiction, desire and loneliness in herself and others unabashedly head-on. Wade has opened for Willie Nelson, and she signed with UMPG Nashville in June 2021; her first full-length album, "Reckless," released in March 2021, which she worked on with Sadler Vaden, solo artist and guitarist for Jason Isbell. It's an album that will leave you feeling like you don't have to be anything but honest.

Listen to: "Wilder Days," "Matches and Metaphors," "Don't Cry"

Check her out if you like: Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell, Miley Cyrus

The Unlikely Candidates

The Unlikely Candidates

Formed in 2008 by childhood friends in Fort Worth, Texas, the indie rock band with pop, folk and synth sounds signed with Atlantic and released their debut EP "Follow My Feet" in 2013. In 2016, they switched labels to sign with Another Century and released their EP "Bed of Liars" in 2017, with the EP "Danger to Myself" closely behind. Throughout 2019, 2020 and 2021, they've released new singles; their latest, "Gemini," came out in May, and frontman Kyle Morris says it's his favorite they've made yet. The band, which has been described as having a garage band feel, has toured with Young the Giant, Dirty Heads and Brick + Mortar and has said they are constantly pursuing an unexpected sound. Here's to what comes next.

Listen to: "Gemini," "Your Love Could Start a War," "Follow My Feet"

Check them out if you like: Fall Out Boy, Jon Bellion, All Time Low

Hero the Band

Hero the Band

"Do what you love with conviction." That's the motto of Hero the Band, the alternative rock R&B band from Decatur, Ga., made up of brothers Justin (Ocean), Jerramy (Goku Love), DJ (BamBam) and Nick (Nicky Jupiter) Barnett. Fourth-generation musicians, the brothers began playing music at their church as small children, and now, with pop, soul and rock influences, their music defies categorization. Their music isn't the only part of their work that is forward-thinking; to build a fan base in the midst of the pandemic when live shows are often cancelled, they launched a fictional musical podcast in which their characters time travel back to the 1980s, releasing a new song on each episode. Their fashion, too, is all their own; they get our pick for best festival style.

Listen to: "Back to Myself," "Guardians," "Unicorn"

Check them out if you like: The Band CAMINO, Outkast, The Weeknd

Motherfolk

Motherfolk

"Are you afraid of the things that haven't come yet? Are you afraid, 'cause I'm afraid, hell yeah:" The bubble gum pink aesthetic and playful sarcasm of this indie rock band from Ohio belie honest lyrics that speak of existential dread, carving out meaning in a surface-level culture and negotiating a working relationship with tradition; in short, becoming an adult as a 20-something in the American Midwest. With the coolest mustaches around and a settee that just might give you green velvet couch envy, the band has supported Brandi Carlile, Magic Giant, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and more and has collaborated with producers Ryan Hadlock and Tony Hoffer. Oh, yeah, and they're not afraid to get their picture taken while wearing a swarm of bees. (You know, routine things.) Text them at +1 513-647-3248.

Listen to: "Fine With It," "Salt Lake City," "Simple Things"

Check them out if you like: Young the Giant, Foster the People, Run River North

Dawson Hollow

Dawson Hollow

Remember when brother sat on brother's shoulders while they both played their respective guitars? Or when all five Link siblings gathered 'round the drum and played it at once? That's right -- you saw them at Shipyard 2019 and loved them, and the Link brothers and sister are back for Shipyard 2021 with a whole new set of music. Throughout 2021, the indie rock band released a new song from their second album, "Even When It Doesn't Rhyme," every 28 days; the album fully released in Summer 2021. Straight from the Ozark Mountains of southern Missouri, paying homage to the place where generations of their family lived with fiddle, banjo, cello, synthesizer, guitars, belly drums (yep, you read that right), and lyrics that speak of the search for what lasts, it sounds a whole lot like home.

Listen to: "Dawn (Wild Eyes)," "Hills and Roads," "Keep the Fire Alive"