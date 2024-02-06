All sections
NewsDecember 21, 2017

Sedalia tries for world's largest Christmas stocking record

Associated Press
Volunteers help roll up a giant Christmas stocking after having it measured in hopes it will make the cut for the world's largest Tuesday in Sedalia, Missouri.
Volunteers help roll up a giant Christmas stocking after having it measured in hopes it will make the cut for the world's largest Tuesday in Sedalia, Missouri.Nicole Cooke ~ Sedalia Democrat via AP

SEDALIA, Mo. -- Sedalia has unveiled a Christmas stocking it hopes will make the cut for the world's largest.

The red-and-white stocking officially was measured Tuesday as 177 feet tall for entry to Guinness World Records, the Sedalia Democrat reported. The city is trying to beat a record set by the Italian city of Carrara in 2011.

Sedalia's stocking is almost 10 feet longer. It's so large that with a few more inches, it would not have fit in the Missouri State Fair arena, where it was unveiled. It's 72 feet wide and weighs a whopping 820 pounds.

It's so tall, Sedalia doesn't have a building high enough to hang it from, Mayor Stephen Galliher said.

Sedalia radio show host Charlie Thomas came up with the idea for the giant stocking as a way to promote Community Santa, a local program that gives presents to children during the holidays. He expects verification of the record to take about 12 weeks.

Members of a church sewing group started working on the stocking in early October. About two dozen children helped unroll the stocking for its unveiling, which drew applause from a crowd of roughly 200 people as Christmas music blasted in the arena.

The stocking also drew praise from U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, who called it a "Christmas miracle."

"Sedalia's tight-knit community and its abundance of Christmas spirit has made Missouri quite proud of this massive holiday feat," McCaskill said in a written statement.

Information from: The Sedalia Democrat, http://www.sedaliademocrat.com

Pertinent address:

Sedalia, mo.

State News
