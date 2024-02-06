Sedalia losing a mile of the Katy Trail

SEDALIA, Mo. -- Katy Trail users will experience a detour as they hike and bike through Sedalia along the recreation path of abandoned railroad land.

The Sedalia Democrat reported the detour stems from efforts to refurbish a vacant industrial building. A rail spur on the property had been used as a section of the trail. But Pettis County Commissioner Brent Hampy said an agreement allows for it to go back to rail if it's needed for the property.