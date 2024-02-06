Sedalia losing a mile of the Katy Trail

SEDALIA, Mo. -- Katy Trail users will experience a detour as they hike and bike through Sedalia along the recreation path of abandoned railroad land.
The Sedalia Democrat reported the detour stems from efforts to refurbish a vacant industrial building. A rail spur on the property had been used as a section of the trail. But Pettis County Commissioner Brent Hampy said an agreement allows for it to go back to rail if it's needed for the property.
Because of the conversion, a mile-long portion of the trail is being rerouted along a road for at least one year.
Hampy said he's concerned the road is "heavily traveled" and hopes the trail will be rebuilt near its original path. He said much will depend on who purchases the property.
Information from: The Sedalia Democrat, http://www.sedaliademocrat.com
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.