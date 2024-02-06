Security recommendations made to Dogwood Social House by city manager

The Cape Girardeau city manager's office has recommended Dogwood Social House implement several security measures following a reported incident over the weekend at the family entertainment establishment.
According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired inside a business at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The release did not identify the business but noted the incident occurred in the 0-100 block of South Plaza Way.
Dogwood Social House is located at 80 South Plaza Way and is the only business that would have been open in that block at that time. The release stated officers cleared the business and found no victim. They did find evidence of shots fired, the release stated.
"The preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between a group of individuals inside the business, and shots were fired," the release stated.
The status of the Dogwood Social House liquor license is listed as "satisfactory", according to the city manager's office.
Per the statement, the city manager may suspend or revoke the license of any licensee who has failed to meet the standards of conducting business set forth in the Code of Ordinances. The office stated the city manager is "currently evaluating all options," however they "don't want to speculate on those at this time."
The office stated it did communicate several recommendations to Dogwood Social House "to help prevent future issues."
The city manager's office made the following recommendations:
The city manager's office stated some of the above measures are in place in other establishments and "seem to be helpful."
When asked about a timeline for making a decision regarding the status of Dogwood's liquor license, the city manager's office stated, "As long as Dogwood Social House adheres to recommendations, no further action will be taken."
The Southeast Missourian was unable to reach a representative at Dogwood Social House for comment Wednesday, June 28.
On Monday, June 26, Dogwood Social House made the following post on its Facebook page:
"Dogwood prides itself on being a family-oriented entertainment complex. The safety of our guests and team members is a top priority. We are aware of the incident that happened this past Saturday, June 24, 2023 within our establishment and we are working with authorities in their investigation. The restaurant is also actively working to improve our current safety protocols to continue to offer a fun family-oriented environment. Due to the ongoing police investigation, we ask that all inquiries are directed to the local Police Department."
The Southeast Missourian has made a Sunshine Law request with the city records office seeking information on any previous reports of disturbances at Dogwood Social House.
