Security recommendations made to Dogwood Social House by city manager

The Cape Girardeau city manager's office has recommended Dogwood Social House implement several security measures following a reported incident over the weekend at the family entertainment establishment.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired inside a business at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The release did not identify the business but noted the incident occurred in the 0-100 block of South Plaza Way.

Dogwood Social House is located at 80 South Plaza Way and is the only business that would have been open in that block at that time. The release stated officers cleared the business and found no victim. They did find evidence of shots fired, the release stated.

"The preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between a group of individuals inside the business, and shots were fired," the release stated.

The status of the Dogwood Social House liquor license is listed as "satisfactory", according to the city manager's office.

Per the statement, the city manager may suspend or revoke the license of any licensee who has failed to meet the standards of conducting business set forth in the Code of Ordinances. The office stated the city manager is "currently evaluating all options," however they "don't want to speculate on those at this time."

The office stated it did communicate several recommendations to Dogwood Social House "to help prevent future issues."