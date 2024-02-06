All sections
NewsMay 22, 2018

Section of West End Blvd. to close Wednesday for repairs

The southbound lane of West End Boulevard between Broadway and Bessie Street will be closed Wednesday for street repairs, according to a statement from Andrew Stone, traffic operations manager for the City of Cape Girardeau. The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., depending on the work and weather, Stone said in the statement...

Southeast Missourian

The southbound lane of West End Boulevard between Broadway and Bessie Street will be closed Wednesday for street repairs, according to a statement from Andrew Stone, traffic operations manager for the City of Cape Girardeau.

The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., depending on the work and weather, Stone said in the statement.

Detours will be available and motorists are asked to consider alternate routes, he said. Motorists are urged to use caution in all work zones, he said in the release.

Repairs originally were scheduled to take place May 17, but the contractor was not able to complete the work on that day, according to the statement.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

