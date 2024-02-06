Secret donations pour in for Missouri medical marijuana push

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An organization backing one of three competing medical marijuana initiatives in Missouri has continued to bring in large contributions despite the origins of most of the haul being kept secret.

The Missourians for Patient Care campaign committee raised $530,000 in monetary contributions between April and July, about $505,000 of which was funneled from a not-for-profit corporation with the same name. The not-for-profit isn't required to reveal its donors, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The committee also accepted more than $16,000 in in-kind contributions from the not-for-profit that quarter. An additional $36,800 came from in-kind donations from First Rule, a firm listing the same address as the not-for-profit and campaign committee.

Previous secret donations to the group were part of a March complaint to the Missouri Ethics Commission by Howard Cotner, a Springfield, Missouri, resident.

Cotner said the maneuver violated the Missouri Constitution by intentionally obscuring the source of donations. The ethics commission hasn't issued any findings on the complaint.