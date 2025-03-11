SECOP Sponsored Content: Nonprofits transform communities together

Food. Transportation. Housing. Child care. Health care. These are essentials many of us take for granted, but the inability to meet these needs is very real for many families. Each day dozens of individuals — both professional staff and volunteers — work together through local charities and community organizations to fill these critical needs for their neighbors throughout Southeast Missouri. I spoke with three of these individuals recently who shared how the time, energy, planning, and collaboration among our nonprofits are making a difference.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, explained, “United Way helps those at greatest risk by determining what our neighbors need to succeed and then working to eliminate what has caused the vulnerability and need in the first place. For example, our research has shown a lack of reliable transportation and childcare are key obstacles to obtaining and maintaining a steady job. Since employment is critical to meeting all other needs, United Way is working together with many partners and programs throughout Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, and northern Scott counties to address these issues.

“After much study and careful planning by a Transportation Coalition we gathered in 2023, we launched United We Work in partnership with the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority to provide free transportation to eligible employees during their first month on the job. It was very important to us that these participants also receive financial coaching through our banking partners. As a result of these collective efforts, we have given more than 1,500 rides to nearly 100 participants, working for 54 different employers. We are extremely pleased that four people learned to budget and saved to purchase their own vehicles.”

Programs such as United We Work and United for Childcare address barriers to employment. Such thoughtful collaboration helps local businesses and employees thrive. Getty Images

Elizabeth continued, “Similarly, we have been working with key community partners in our United for Childcare initiative to determine how to effectively address the need for affordable child care in our communities. As a result, we are excited to launch the Community Childcare Resource Center in our new location in downtown Cape Girardeau this summer, creating a hub where providers, families and employers can connect, learn and access vital resources.”

Heather Collier, Donor Relations and Communications manager at Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Food Bank, shared, “In addition to transportation and child care, nationwide studies consistently show that the struggle to access affordable and nutritious food is the most common concern among individuals and families. We have found that all communities in Southeast Missouri deal with the effects of food insecurity to some degree, especially in our rural communities. In fact, the 16-county region served by SEMO Food Bank includes seven of the top 10 most food-insecure counties in the state of Missouri, and two of our counties are among the top 100 in the entire United States.

“To address these needs, SEMO Food Bank provides food assistance to about 80,000 individuals each month.” Heather explained, “We partner with more than 140 hunger-relief organizations including food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers and shelters throughout our service region as well as managing direct-service programs such as Backpacks for Fridays, Mobile Food Pantries, and ABC (A Better Childhood) Pantry. Thanks to countless donors and volunteers, we are able to provide backpacks each Friday to more than 1,100 school students and Senior Food Boxes to approximately 5,575 seniors each month. And, because of our partnerships with dozens of service clubs, schools, churches and businesses, we were able to host 314 Mobile Food Pantries last year in all corners of our service area.”