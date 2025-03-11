SECOP Sponsored Content: Nonprofits transform communities together

Food. Transportation. Housing. Child care. Health care. These are essentials many of us take for granted, but the inability to meet these needs is very real for many families. Each day dozens of individuals — both professional staff and volunteers — work together through local charities and community organizations to fill these critical needs for their neighbors throughout Southeast Missouri. I spoke with three of these individuals recently who shared how the time, energy, planning, and collaboration among our nonprofits are making a difference.
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, explained, “United Way helps those at greatest risk by determining what our neighbors need to succeed and then working to eliminate what has caused the vulnerability and need in the first place. For example, our research has shown a lack of reliable transportation and childcare are key obstacles to obtaining and maintaining a steady job. Since employment is critical to meeting all other needs, United Way is working together with many partners and programs throughout Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, and northern Scott counties to address these issues.
“After much study and careful planning by a Transportation Coalition we gathered in 2023, we launched United We Work in partnership with the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority to provide free transportation to eligible employees during their first month on the job. It was very important to us that these participants also receive financial coaching through our banking partners. As a result of these collective efforts, we have given more than 1,500 rides to nearly 100 participants, working for 54 different employers. We are extremely pleased that four people learned to budget and saved to purchase their own vehicles.”
Elizabeth continued, “Similarly, we have been working with key community partners in our United for Childcare initiative to determine how to effectively address the need for affordable child care in our communities. As a result, we are excited to launch the Community Childcare Resource Center in our new location in downtown Cape Girardeau this summer, creating a hub where providers, families and employers can connect, learn and access vital resources.”
Heather Collier, Donor Relations and Communications manager at Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Food Bank, shared, “In addition to transportation and child care, nationwide studies consistently show that the struggle to access affordable and nutritious food is the most common concern among individuals and families. We have found that all communities in Southeast Missouri deal with the effects of food insecurity to some degree, especially in our rural communities. In fact, the 16-county region served by SEMO Food Bank includes seven of the top 10 most food-insecure counties in the state of Missouri, and two of our counties are among the top 100 in the entire United States.
“To address these needs, SEMO Food Bank provides food assistance to about 80,000 individuals each month.” Heather explained, “We partner with more than 140 hunger-relief organizations including food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers and shelters throughout our service region as well as managing direct-service programs such as Backpacks for Fridays, Mobile Food Pantries, and ABC (A Better Childhood) Pantry. Thanks to countless donors and volunteers, we are able to provide backpacks each Friday to more than 1,100 school students and Senior Food Boxes to approximately 5,575 seniors each month. And, because of our partnerships with dozens of service clubs, schools, churches and businesses, we were able to host 314 Mobile Food Pantries last year in all corners of our service area.”
One of those service organizations that has partnered with SEMO Food Bank is the Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service. Long-time Rotarian and current club president Linda Puchbauer shared, “Rotary’s motto is ‘Service above Self”, and we are proud to collaborate with many nonprofits in Cape Girardeau County. Our members share a heart for service and each of them brings a passion for helping a particular charitable organization, so we all work together to support dozens of nonprofits through our time and resources to meet needs in our communities. To address the issue of food insecurity, we have not only sponsored and worked at Mobile Food Pantries but also assist with a community garden in downtown Cape and provide funding for raised bed gardens for individuals to grow their own food.
“In addition to our support as volunteers, we are also able to provide funding through grants and sponsorships,” Linda added. “In addition to our club’s resources, we can take advantage of the Rotary Foundation’s matching grant program to provide significant support to critical initiatives in our communities. Although the Rotary Foundation has provided a broad range of support throughout the world since it was established over a century ago, I believe it is the power of what Rotary Foundation does in our own communities that is of utmost importance.”
Clearly the needs in our communities are great, far greater than any one organization can address on its own. Every day, in both big and small ways, our nonprofits work together and with other partners in the community to make a difference. But even they can’t do it alone! It takes all of us to provide time, energy, ideas, resources, and support to meet the needs of our communities — joining together to make a difference in our world.
Southeast Council on Philanthropy (SECOP) is a group of charitable organizations seeking to advance philanthropy through education of our communities throughout Southeast Missouri as well as training and networking for nonprofit staff and volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about SECOP, you can visit secoponline.org, follow SECOP Southeast Council on Philanthropy on Facebook and feel free to attend future meetings. Our next meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Community Room.
