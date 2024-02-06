Second voluntary retirement program underway at Southeast

Southeast Missouri State University is in the midst of its second Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program (VRIP) in three years.

A plan was originally implemented in 2017 with the intention of it being a one-time program, but a similar program is being executed in 2019.

The program was approved at the December Board of Regents meeting, vice president for finance and administration Kathy Mangels said.

The program allows for faculty and staff who were eligible for normal retirement Jan. 1 to apply for VRIP, director of human resources Alissa Vandeven said. The application window was from Jan. 21 to March 7, and Vandeven said they have been approved by Southeast president Carlos Vargas.

Thus far all 54 applicants have been approved to participate in the program.

The applicants are in the next phase of the program where they can choose to complete and submit a waiver and release form, Vandeven said, which is a legalized document for participating in VRIP.

"They have a 14-day window from their date of approval from the president to submit that to human resources," Vandeven said. "That is a window, or a period of time actually, if someone would change their mind, they could choose not to submit the waiver and release to our office. So they can have that period of time to change their mind."

Vandeven said there are some differences between the program that occured in 2017 and this one. The previous program offered 35 percent of a faculty member's base payment as an incentive for participating, whereas this one pays 40 percent of annual base salary.

An employee's base salary does not include extracurricular activities a faculty member does, such as teaching a summer course, Mangels said.