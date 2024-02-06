Second person dies from shooting in Ellington

ELLINGTON, Mo. -- An elderly Ellington man died over the weekend from a gunshot wound he suffered at the hands of unknown assailants who remain at large.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported James Nance died Saturday.

The 86-year-old had been taken to a St. Louis-area hospital after he was shot in the head about 4 p.m. Wednesday at his home on Highway 106, about five miles west of Ellington.

His 72-year-old wife, Janet Nance, died at a St. Louis hospital the day of the shooting.

She also had been shot in the head, as had a third victim, a 73-year-old woman, who is expected to survive and has given a statement to investigators.