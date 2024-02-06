Second person dies from shooting in Ellington

ELLINGTON, Mo. -- An elderly Ellington man died over the weekend from a gunshot wound he suffered at the hands of unknown assailants who remain at large.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported James Nance died Saturday.
The 86-year-old had been taken to a St. Louis-area hospital after he was shot in the head about 4 p.m. Wednesday at his home on Highway 106, about five miles west of Ellington.
His 72-year-old wife, Janet Nance, died at a St. Louis hospital the day of the shooting.
She also had been shot in the head, as had a third victim, a 73-year-old woman, who is expected to survive and has given a statement to investigators.
"As far as the investigation, they are still tracking down leads," said patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder, Troop G's public information officer. "They have no persons of interest, but they are tracking down leads."
About 25 officers, Kinder said, have been working out of a command post set up at the Ellington City Hall. The officers include members of the highway patrol, its Division of Drug and Crime Control and Violent Crimes Support Unit; Reynolds County Sheriff's Department and Ellington Police Department.
Since the shooting, authorities have searched for a dark blue, mid-size sedan, possibly a Saturn, with a spoiler, that has been identified as the suspect vehicle.
A motive remains unknown.
Kinder urged anyone with information about the vehicle or suspects to call the Reynolds County Sheriff's Department at (573) 648-2491 or the highway patrol at (417) 469-3121.
