Second-offense DWI alleged in Cape Girardeau

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged second-offense DWI in Cape Girardeau County.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Byron Gardner, 32, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday for alleged second-offense driving while intoxicated, third-offense driving while revoked and failure to display valid registration.
He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.
