Second Morley resident arrested

Collin Montgomery of Morley, Missouri, was arrested Saturday by Scott County Sheriff’s Office without incident, according to a social media post.

In the post, Sheriff Wes Drury thanked the Missouri State Highway Patrol, New Madrid County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office, Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety, Miner (Missouri) Police Department and Morehouse (Missouri) Police Department for their assistance throughout the investigation.

Sheriff Drury also thanked the public for their assistance and information.

“All of the information and assistance provided by the public was vital in the arrest of Montgomery,” the post stated.