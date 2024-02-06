Second lawsuit filed over state-education-board turmoil

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield teacher is suing the Missouri Board of Education over a closed session it held last week to discuss plans for removing education commissioner Margie Vandeven.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Laurie Sullivan claims the board "purposefully violated" the state's open-meetings law when members held a closed meeting Nov. 21 to decide who from southwest Missouri would be able to vote on Vandeven's future, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Gov. Eric Greitens had appointed and then removed Tim Sumners of Joplin and Missy Gelner of Springfield to the board, apparently because they had not agreed to vote to remove Vandeven. He appointed a third person, Jennifer Edwards of Springfield, hours before the meeting.

Edwards and Sumners attended the closed meeting, and Gelner participated by phone. Only Edwards was allowed to vote.

The lawsuit claims Greitens "has not removed" Sumners or Gelner, nor did he provide them with due process required by state law. Sumners filed a separate lawsuit Tuesday, suing Greitens and the state board to challenge his removal from the board.