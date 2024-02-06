Second-graders write turkey book, win prize among 800,000 entrants

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — There was a turkey bound and determined to avoid being the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving Day feast.

He took on costumes to deceive a farmer and his wife, and the desperate attempt was chronicled by second-grade students last year at Perryville Elementary.

They worked on a mix of good and bad deceptions throughout the year for the desperate animal, who, if not determined, definitely was bound — as in a hardback book, “Turkey’s Disguise.”

Valerie Stueve’s class learned in May they were among the winners of a national-book challenge put on by Studentreasures Publishing, seeing their effort reach print among the 800,000 entrants.

The 50-page book features artwork of an animal in a feathered disguise along with the pro or con of it avoiding the table of Stueve and her husband, Glen, who are farmers. All 20 of her students addressed an animal,

A trophy awarded to "Turkey's Disguise" for the National Book Challenge sits out on a desk Tuesday at Perryville Elementary School in Perryville, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

It won a $100 check for school supplies for her classroom, and all of the authors received a free hardback copy of the book.

“I was just shocked,” Stueve said about the award. “I didn’t really know there was any award that went with this. I was just excited for them, because they worked hard. Mrs. Stueve was extremely picky.”

The students, now in third grade, unanimously agreed with her assessment of “picky.”

First drafts were rejected, along with second drafts and more.

“We had to write it five times,” said Israel Graham, whose feathered, two-tooth squirrel is pictured on Page 23.

Students take turns signing copies of "Turkey's Disguise" on Tuesday at Perryville Elementary School in Perryville, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

Graham concluded the squirrel disguise was not a good one, writing the “farmer goes hunting and eats squirrels” on the adjacent page.

It’s among the 10 bad disguises, which include a pig, deer, cow, chicken, rabbit, duck, buffalo, lamb and bear. They’re rejected due to hunting and food considerations.

“They had to research if this was going to be a good disguise or a bad disguise based on whether this might be something a farmer or person might eat, or is this a pet or zoo animal that would be pretty safe and be a good disguise,” Stueve said.