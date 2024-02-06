All sections
NewsMarch 31, 2021

Second-dose vaccine clinic set for today

Those who received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Missouri National Guard clinic March 1 will receive their second dose today. The Guard, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and local partners are hosting the vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau...

Southeast Missourian
Senior Airman Aaron Masters,center, from the Missouri National Guard directs a patient to an open vaccination station during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in January at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Senior Airman Aaron Masters,center, from the Missouri National Guard directs a patient to an open vaccination station during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in January at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Those who received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Missouri National Guard clinic March 1 will receive their second dose today.

The Guard, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and local partners are hosting the vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

For more information, contact the state COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411. The Guard should have contacted those scheduled to receive their second dose today.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

