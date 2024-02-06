Second-dose vaccine clinic set for today

Those who received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Missouri National Guard clinic March 1 will receive their second dose today.
The Guard, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and local partners are hosting the vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
For more information, contact the state COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411. The Guard should have contacted those scheduled to receive their second dose today.
