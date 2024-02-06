Second chance at life: Southeast tutor aims to help others learn

As a senior in high school, Southeast Missouri State University sophomore Michael Smith suffered a stroke that nearly ended his life.

He blacked-out at school and when he woke up, he could not move the left side of his body and was 90 percent blind.

Hours later, his health had returned to normal, but the Jackson native said the event changed his outlook on life forever. Smith learned he was 1 of 100,000 people who would have a stroke by the age of 18.

Smith had always been interested in the brain, but after his stroke he became even more inspired to study biomedical science and chemistry with hopes to one day become a neurologist.

“They never figured out why it happened, so I would like to help people who go through the same thing,” Smith said.

Smith said he dealt with a lot of anxiety and went through therapy to get him through this tragic experience, but also felt it made him wiser. He said he now lives his life to the fullest.

“I never know when it can happen again, and now my chances are higher,” Smith said. “I don’t worry about it much anymore, but I would like to help young people that may be afraid when this happens, because it’s scary.”