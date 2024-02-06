All sections
NewsSeptember 27, 2023

Second annual Riverfront Fall Festival coming to downtown Cape Girardeau

This year's Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday Oct. 21. It is the second year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation parking lot, Water Street, Themis Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Pumpkins line the riverfront walk Oct. 22 at the Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau.
Pumpkins line the riverfront walk Oct. 22 at the Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

This year's Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday Oct. 21.

It is the second year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation parking lot, Water Street, Themis Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall.

Leading up to the festival this year, there will be a downtown scarecrow contest for local businesses to participate in.

There will be a collection of artisan vendors from around the Southeast Missouri area such as local artists, woodworkers, crafters, knitters, food vendors, snacks, crochet and other handmade items. Kids' activities will include a balloon animal artist, face painting, spooky science demonstrations and more.

The Riverfront Fall Festival music lineup has something for everyone, according to a news release from Visit Cape. The band lineup includes the Jumper Cables, Maggie Thorn, the Fault Line Band, the Water Street Band and the Ivas John Band.

The food court and main stage area will be located on the Kellerman Foundation parking lot and will offer outdoor seating, food trucks and local beverages to complement the restaurants in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Along with activities and bands, Squashua will be awaiting the opening ceremony where he will be freed from fall festival responsibilities by Mayor Stacy Kinder, as the Pardoned Pumpkin during the festival.

For those looking to volunteer, participate in the scarecrow contest or just want to keep up to date on the Riverfront Fall festival and activities list, visit its website at www.visitcape.com/riverfront-fall-festival-2023 or follow on Facebook @RiverfrontFallFestival.

