This year's Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday Oct. 21.

It is the second year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation parking lot, Water Street, Themis Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall.

Leading up to the festival this year, there will be a downtown scarecrow contest for local businesses to participate in.

There will be a collection of artisan vendors from around the Southeast Missouri area such as local artists, woodworkers, crafters, knitters, food vendors, snacks, crochet and other handmade items. Kids' activities will include a balloon animal artist, face painting, spooky science demonstrations and more.