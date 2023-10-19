All sections
NewsOctober 19, 2023

Second annual Punktoberfest this Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau

Punktoberfest returns this weekend to downtown Cape Girardeau. Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., and Red Claw Promotions will present the second annual Punktoberfest from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Punktoberfest will feature six punk bands: Guy Morgan, the Haddonfields, PFR, Bad Ghost, the Scatterguns and Negative Whiplash...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Punktoberfest returns this weekend to downtown Cape Girardeau.

Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., and Red Claw Promotions will present the second annual Punktoberfest from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Punktoberfest will feature six punk bands: Guy Morgan, the Haddonfields, PFR, Bad Ghost, the Scatterguns and Negative Whiplash.

Red Claw Promotions said there is a vibrant original rock scene in Cape Girardeau and passionate fans make shows such as this special.

Those planning to attend can look forward to "an evening of original music at a unique outdoor venue. It's a night of energetic rock 'n' roll with an amazing sound and light show, as well as great local food and beer," according to Red Claw Promotions.

This is an all-age event and attendees 15 years and younger get in free. Admission is $10 at the gate. Doors open at 3 p.m., with music starting at 4 p.m.

