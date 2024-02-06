Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) will have its second annual Mardi Gras Ball for Life on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

The event will start at 6 p.m. Activities for the night include dinner, Mardi Gras festivities and dancing to live music from a nine-piece St. Louis band, Spectrum. Throughout the night there will be several raffles, including a chance to win a week at Wilderness Club at Big Cedar in Ridgedale, Missouri, near Branson. Raffle tickets are $25 for one or five for $100, the winner of this raffle does have to be present to win.

There will also be raffles for a Louis Vuitton purse valued at more than $2,000; only 75 raffle tickets will be sold for this item; price is $100, and the winner will need to be present.

Along with raffles, dancing and dinner, there will be voting for a Mardi Gras king at the start of the event. Candidates are Tyler Cuba, Lucas Presson and Chris Janet. Candidates are picked by invitation. To learn more about each man, see the individual biographies on the CCSOMO website. Cost is $20 per vote.

This annual event supports LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in Cape Girardeau, a program of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. Last year, the funding was to help furnish the rooms women and children will stay in. This year's fundraising amount will go toward the education of the women who will live in the home.

LifeHouse is a crisis maternity house that will shelter up to 15 women at a time. It is a place for homeless pregnant women older than 18 who have chosen to better themselves for a healthy pregnancy and start a brighter future. Women can come and stay at this facility for up to a year after their baby is born.

Women who come into this facility have access to prenatal care, nurses, counselors, shelter, post-delivery care and general health education for both themselves and their baby.

According to Rick Cuba, a board member of the project, the women who come to the shelter will get their GED if they do not have it and will work to have money after they leave to live on their own. The women are required to save 70% of everything they make so that at the end of the program they will have money to rent apartments, pay for utilities and be successful in an employed situation.