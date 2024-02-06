A second allegation of sexual abuse of a minor has been made against a priest who spent time in Southeast Missouri.

According to a news release from the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, a second allegation was made against William E. Donovan that occurred between 1968 and 1972. Donovan, who died Feb. 9, 1975, is already listed as a clergy against whom prior allegations of the abuse of a minor occurred.

Civil authorities have been notified of the allegation following procedures outlined in diocesan Safe Environment Policies, the release stated.