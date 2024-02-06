Sears and Kmart will remain open in Cape

Cape Girardeau will keep its Sears and Kmart stores, according to a Sears Holdings Corp. announcement Thursday.

In that announcement, the company stated that 15 Kmart stores and 48 Sears stores will close in early September 2018, with liquidation sales to begin as early as June 14 at those stores.

The company earlier had stated it would announce 72 store closings, but then pulled a small group of stores from the closing list for further evaluation, according to the release.

Also on Thursday, the company released its first quarter 2018 results, reporting a net loss of $424 million, or $3.93 loss per diluted share.

First quarter 2017, by contrast, saw a net income of $245 million, which included a $492 million gain from the sale of the Craftsman brand, the release stated.