Searchlight to focus on true meaning of Christmas

"Searchlight," a multi-sensory event focusing on what the Advent season is all about, is returning to Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau this week after a three-year hiatus.

There will be two performances, at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday.

Director and producer of the event Mike Dumey said this is a different kind of Christmas experience.

"An important feature is that the audience who come are not just audience members," Dumey said. "They don't come and sit. They are actually going to be actively involved in some areas of the night."

Attendees will be greeted by the smell of Christmas cookies and hot cider at the start of the program to get in the Christmas spirit.