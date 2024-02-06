Searchlight to focus on true meaning of Christmas

"Searchlight," a multi-sensory event focusing on what the Advent season is all about, is returning to Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau this week after a three-year hiatus.
There will be two performances, at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday.
Director and producer of the event Mike Dumey said this is a different kind of Christmas experience.
"An important feature is that the audience who come are not just audience members," Dumey said. "They don't come and sit. They are actually going to be actively involved in some areas of the night."
Attendees will be greeted by the smell of Christmas cookies and hot cider at the start of the program to get in the Christmas spirit.
There will be short videos shown, multiple live musical and dramatic performances, speakers, a group painting and more.
A choir will consist of the church's adult choir, children from the church and children from Boys and Girls Clubs in Cape Girardeau.
The event will also feature guest speaker Judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr., who will deliver a brief speech reflecting on the song "What Child Is This?"
Dumey said for COVID-19 precautions, the event will be limited to 200 audience members for each performance.
To make a free reservation, which is required for entry, call (573) 334-2869.