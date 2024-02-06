Search reveals body in lake near Poplar Bluff; foul play suspected

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Human remains believed to be those of a missing Poplar Bluff man have been found in a lake authorities recently drained.

“Last Tuesday, we began draining a large lake on private property” pursuant to a search warrant, Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said. “Initially, upon draining the majority of the water out, there was nothing found; however, subsequent searches of the muddy bottom of the lake revealed partial skeletal remains.”

On Wednesday, Dobbs said, the remains were determined by Dr. Russell Deidiker to be that of a male younger than 40 years old with a height range of 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches.

He said DNA analysis will be performed to determine the “exact identity of whose remains these are. It is our belief that they are that of Edward (Acie) Goodwin who went missing on June 29, 2015.”

At 5 feet, 6 inches tall, the 32-year-old was reported missing by his mother, Connie Goodwin, on July 5, 2015.

Goodwin, according to earlier reports, last was seen by a person who dropped him at a job site on County Road 560, where he was doing home remodeling,

Based on information provided by one of the suspects in Goodwin’s disappearance, he last was seen in the area of County Road 572. The lake, which was drained, is off County Road 572, about 0.3 miles off Route T.

During their search for Goodwin, officers previously searched the area but had not searched the lake until last week.