Search process for next Cape Girardeau chamber leader in late stages

The seven-member panel looking for a successor to longtime and now-retired Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner expects to have identified two or three finalists by the end of this week, said The Bank of Missouri regional president Aaron Panton, who is chairman of the search committee.
"We've had an engaged and diverse search committee," Panton said. He added the executive search firm Waverly Partners delivered the names of a half dozen candidates for local consideration.
"I was explicitly clear at the outset we needed full representation from our community in this search," Panton said. Panton is a past chairman of the chamber board of directors.
In addition to Panton, the committee members are:
A seven-page document prepared by Waverly looks for a candidate "with a particular focus on maintaining the Chamber's high level of engagement with membership through a variety of programs and services and continue to promote the work of the Convention & Visitors Bureau team.
"In addition, the successful candidate will function as the chief strategist, innovative thinker and collaborative team leader, especially regarding advocacy, messaging and overall program development," the search document stated.
"We did first-round interviews with those six via Zoom over the Christmas holidays. We've been debriefing those sessions in order to identify a final group," Panton said.
He added the remaining hopefuls will each be brought to Cape Girardeau for an in-person interview with the search team plus "meet and greet" sessions with the chamber board, chamber staff and community leaders.
"We hope to complete these full-day sessions with finalists by the first or second week of February."
Panton said a final search team recommendation on a new chamber leader should be made March 1, when the 19-member chamber board holds its regular monthly meeting.
"There are struggles in any change (but) this has been a positive and interesting process."
Asked whether a local candidate for the job might have an advantage in the competition, Panton was definitive.
"I don't think it matters. We're looking for what this chamber needs in its next leader."
Mehner, who served 28 years in the chamber's top role, was recognized Oct. 21 with the chamber's top honor, the Rush H. Limbaugh Award.