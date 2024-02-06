Search process for next Cape Girardeau chamber leader in late stages

The seven-member panel looking for a successor to longtime and now-retired Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner expects to have identified two or three finalists by the end of this week, said The Bank of Missouri regional president Aaron Panton, who is chairman of the search committee.

"We've had an engaged and diverse search committee," Panton said. He added the executive search firm Waverly Partners delivered the names of a half dozen candidates for local consideration.

Committee makeup

"I was explicitly clear at the outset we needed full representation from our community in this search," Panton said. Panton is a past chairman of the chamber board of directors.

In addition to Panton, the committee members are:

Carlos Vargas, president, Southeast Missouri State University

Angie Umfleet, CFO, Arnold Insurance

Maria Sudak, vice president and COO, Southeast- HEALTH

Jeff Maurer, president and CEO, Mayson Capital Partner

Jeff Glenn, CEO, GlennView Strategies

Cliff Brooks, CFO, Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures

Candidate profile

A seven-page document prepared by Waverly looks for a candidate "with a particular focus on maintaining the Chamber's high level of engagement with membership through a variety of programs and services and continue to promote the work of the Convention & Visitors Bureau team.

"In addition, the successful candidate will function as the chief strategist, innovative thinker and collaborative team leader, especially regarding advocacy, messaging and overall program development," the search document stated.