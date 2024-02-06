Scott City could have a new administrator in place by December, Mayor Norman Brant said Thursday.

The city received 17 applications for the position.

“Most of the applicants are really, really good applicants,” Brant said.

Former city administrator Diann Ulmer, who resigned in August and was rehired as part-time administrator Sept. 11, is assisting the council with the search process.

The city received numerous applications from city administrator candidates in the region.

“We have applicants from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and as far away as Kennett,” Ulmer said.

Ulmer said she and the city’s public-works director started interviewing candidates this week. Seven “face-to-face” interviews were scheduled, she said.

Ulmer said she hopes to present two to four finalists to the council, which then could interview the finalists at a closed-door meeting.

Brant said the council could hold such a meeting by the end of October.

The mayor said he is “really happy” with the number of applicants for the job.