Scott City could have a new administrator in place by December, Mayor Norman Brant said Thursday.
The city received 17 applications for the position.
“Most of the applicants are really, really good applicants,” Brant said.
Former city administrator Diann Ulmer, who resigned in August and was rehired as part-time administrator Sept. 11, is assisting the council with the search process.
The city received numerous applications from city administrator candidates in the region.
“We have applicants from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and as far away as Kennett,” Ulmer said.
Ulmer said she and the city’s public-works director started interviewing candidates this week. Seven “face-to-face” interviews were scheduled, she said.
Ulmer said she hopes to present two to four finalists to the council, which then could interview the finalists at a closed-door meeting.
Brant said the council could hold such a meeting by the end of October.
The mayor said he is “really happy” with the number of applicants for the job.
Ulmer said the interest in the position demonstrates “Scott City is a good community and there are a lot of good people here.”
The city government has gone through an upheaval over the past seven months.
Ron Eskew resigned as city administrator and Cindy Uhrhan was replaced as city clerk in March amid an investigation into allegations of improper use of city funds.
Ulmer, former superintendent of Scott City schools, was hired in July as a part-time city administrator.
In August, Scott City police chief David Leeman resigned and then was rehired after Ron Cummins stepped down as mayor.
Cummins resigned amid a state lawmaker’s call for an investigation into allegations he abused his position.
With council approval, Councilman Brant took over as mayor.
Pertinent address:
Scott City, Mo.
