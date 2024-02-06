Search for St. Louis prosecutor Gardner's replacement begins

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican governor Wednesday officially opened the application process to replace St. Louis' embattled prosecutor, Kim Gardner, who resigned last week amid pressure from Republicans who have called her negligent.

Gov. Mike Parson said he's looking for a "member of the St. Louis community" with "strong managerial experience," a "commitment to the rule of law" and a record of "fair and just" application of state and local law.

"We truly want the best person for the job who can restore law and order to our great City of St. Louis," Parson said in a statement. "The prosecutor we appoint has a real opportunity to make meaningful and lasting change that strengthens public safety."

Parson has only weeks to name a successor to Gardner, who is the city's first Black circuit attorney. Her last day is June 1.

Republicans have been calling for Gardner to resign for months. They argue too many cases, including homicides, have gone unpunished under Gardner's watch, that victims and their families are left uninformed, and that the prosecutor's office is too slow to take on cases brought by police. Gardner has said efforts to push her out of office are politically motivated.

State Senate leaders have said she reached a breaking point when she learned her departure likely would mean the death of pending legislation to allow a special appointed prosecutor to take over most of her duties.