All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 29, 2023

Search for missing Sikeston woman extends to Illinois

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Law enforcement took their search for a woman reported missing in Sikeston two years ago to Illinois on Friday, April 28. Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigators along with the assistance of several other agencies spent Friday in Alexander County, Illinois, following up on a tip in connection with the Shyann Morrison case, according to Sgt. ...

Standard Democrat
Shyann Morrison
Shyann Morrison

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Law enforcement took their search for a woman reported missing in Sikeston two years ago to Illinois on Friday, April 28.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigators along with the assistance of several other agencies spent Friday in Alexander County, Illinois, following up on a tip in connection with the Shyann Morrison case, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston DPS. Morrison was reportedly last seen Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Quick Chek II in Sikeston.

"This is the second search investigators have conducted in connection with this case," Rowe said. "At this time there is no evidence to support she is deceased, but every bit of information or tips received are investigated by Sikeston DPS."

Sikeston DPS investigators routinely monitor the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, for any new information or leads, Rowe said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We hope that Shyann is safe and just does not want to be found. The friends and family of Shyann are concerned for her safety because it has been so long, and no one has seen or heard from her," Rowe said.

Assisting in the search efforts Friday were several Missouri and Illinois agencies including Illinois State Police; Illinois Department of Natural Resources; Eureka, Missouri, Search and Rescue with four search K-9s; Cape Girardeau Police Department; Alexander County EMS; and Sikeston DPS personnel.

"We would like to thank all that have been involved in this investigation and who have aided in the search efforts for Shyann," Rowe said. "We still continue to ask the public for assistance with any information that could possibly lead to any information as to what happened to her."

Detective Matt Cotner with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, who was assigned the case in February 2021, previously told the Standard Democrat Morrison lived in Sikeston for just two months at the time she went missing. She had reportedly moved to Sikeston from Texas with a man, he said. She was reported missing by someone she lived with, according to Cotner.

Anyone with information regarding Morrison's disappearance is encouraged to call Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-6200 or its anonymous tip line at (573) 475-3774.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy