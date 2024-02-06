Search for missing Sikeston woman extends to Illinois

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Law enforcement took their search for a woman reported missing in Sikeston two years ago to Illinois on Friday, April 28.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigators along with the assistance of several other agencies spent Friday in Alexander County, Illinois, following up on a tip in connection with the Shyann Morrison case, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston DPS. Morrison was reportedly last seen Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Quick Chek II in Sikeston.

"This is the second search investigators have conducted in connection with this case," Rowe said. "At this time there is no evidence to support she is deceased, but every bit of information or tips received are investigated by Sikeston DPS."

Sikeston DPS investigators routinely monitor the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, for any new information or leads, Rowe said.