Search for missing Sikeston woman extends to Illinois

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Law enforcement took their search for a woman reported missing in Sikeston two years ago to Illinois on Friday, April 28.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety investigators along with the assistance of several other agencies spent Friday in Alexander County, Illinois, following up on a tip in connection with the Shyann Morrison case, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston DPS. Morrison was reportedly last seen Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Quick Chek II in Sikeston.
"This is the second search investigators have conducted in connection with this case," Rowe said. "At this time there is no evidence to support she is deceased, but every bit of information or tips received are investigated by Sikeston DPS."
Sikeston DPS investigators routinely monitor the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, for any new information or leads, Rowe said.
"We hope that Shyann is safe and just does not want to be found. The friends and family of Shyann are concerned for her safety because it has been so long, and no one has seen or heard from her," Rowe said.
Assisting in the search efforts Friday were several Missouri and Illinois agencies including Illinois State Police; Illinois Department of Natural Resources; Eureka, Missouri, Search and Rescue with four search K-9s; Cape Girardeau Police Department; Alexander County EMS; and Sikeston DPS personnel.
"We would like to thank all that have been involved in this investigation and who have aided in the search efforts for Shyann," Rowe said. "We still continue to ask the public for assistance with any information that could possibly lead to any information as to what happened to her."
Detective Matt Cotner with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, who was assigned the case in February 2021, previously told the Standard Democrat Morrison lived in Sikeston for just two months at the time she went missing. She had reportedly moved to Sikeston from Texas with a man, he said. She was reported missing by someone she lived with, according to Cotner.
Anyone with information regarding Morrison's disappearance is encouraged to call Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-6200 or its anonymous tip line at (573) 475-3774.
