Search for missing hunter underway near Cave Spring in Carter County

VAN BUREN, Mo. — A search is underway at Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) to locate a 58-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday, Nov. 13.

Phillip Carnell was reported missing late in the day when he failed to return from a hunting trip. His family said he and a friend were hunting in different areas of Cave Spring when Carnell called his friend to say he was lost and his phone battery was dying.

According to the Carnell family, the friend located Carnell's hunting site and hoodie. A search and rescue team later discovered a blood trail, believed to be that of a deer, and Carnell's rifle. It is thought Carnell got lost while tracking a deer he shot.

The search is focused southeast of Van Buren, along the lower Current River in Carter County. Teams from the National Park Service, Missouri Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Missouri Department of Conservation and Carter County Emergency Response were combing the area.