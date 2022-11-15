Search for missing hunter underway near Cave Spring in Carter County

VAN BUREN, Mo. — A search is underway at Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) to locate a 58-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday, Nov. 13.
Phillip Carnell was reported missing late in the day when he failed to return from a hunting trip. His family said he and a friend were hunting in different areas of Cave Spring when Carnell called his friend to say he was lost and his phone battery was dying.
According to the Carnell family, the friend located Carnell's hunting site and hoodie. A search and rescue team later discovered a blood trail, believed to be that of a deer, and Carnell's rifle. It is thought Carnell got lost while tracking a deer he shot.
The search is focused southeast of Van Buren, along the lower Current River in Carter County. Teams from the National Park Service, Missouri Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Missouri Department of Conservation and Carter County Emergency Response were combing the area.
Dena Matteson, ONSR's chief of interpretation, planning and partnerships, said missing hunters are far less common than lost hikers and floaters.
"Most of the time we're looking for people who are lost and trying to get us to find them," she explained, saying lost hikers often try to find high ground and signal. "We don't have people actually go missing very often."
ONSR stated additional personnel was not needed as of presstime. The search team requests everyone stay clear of the Cave Spring area and Lost Man Cave Road so the aviation team can work from the air to spot Carnell.
Updates will be posted to the ONSR Facebook page: @ozarkriverways.