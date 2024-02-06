Search for Jones' successor at Cape Parks and Rec underway

Cape Girardeau city officials are moving quickly to find a successor to the late Julia Jones, who retired in July after a decade as the city's Parks and Recreation director and who died Aug. 9 at the age of 62.

"We've received close to 20 applications and are optimistic about starting the interview process next week," city manager Kenneth Haskin said Wednesday, adding he anticipates three hopefuls will be interviewed.

"We (also) have some pretty strong internal candidates that we feel are going to get a strong look," he said.

According to the job prospectus advertising the position, the city Parks and Recreation director oversees a more than $6 million budget with 50 full-time employees and 600 part-time personnel during peak season.