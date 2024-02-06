All sections
NewsAugust 19, 2021

Search for Jones' successor at Cape Parks and Rec underway

Cape Girardeau city officials are moving quickly to find a successor to the late Julia Jones, who retired in July after a decade as the city's Parks and Recreation director and who died Aug. 9 at the age of 62. "We've received close to 20 applications and are optimistic about starting the interview process next week," city manager Kenneth Haskin said Wednesday, adding he anticipates three hopefuls will be interviewed...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A Muscovy duck and her ducklings wander through Capaha Park near a cherry blossom tree in bloom March 29 in Cape Girardeau.
A Muscovy duck and her ducklings wander through Capaha Park near a cherry blossom tree in bloom March 29 in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

Cape Girardeau city officials are moving quickly to find a successor to the late Julia Jones, who retired in July after a decade as the city's Parks and Recreation director and who died Aug. 9 at the age of 62.

"We've received close to 20 applications and are optimistic about starting the interview process next week," city manager Kenneth Haskin said Wednesday, adding he anticipates three hopefuls will be interviewed.

"We (also) have some pretty strong internal candidates that we feel are going to get a strong look," he said.

According to the job prospectus advertising the position, the city Parks and Recreation director oversees a more than $6 million budget with 50 full-time employees and 600 part-time personnel during peak season.

The department is responsible for 25 city parks covering more than 662 acres, three community centers, three cemeteries, two sports complexes, an indoor/outdoor Olympic-size pool, a family aquatics center, a golf course, a trail and an extensive recreation program.

The P&R director is formally appointed by the city manager and will report directly to Haskin.

The starting salary is estimated between $76,722 and $80,000.

A celebration of life for Julia Jones is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Arena Park, where Jones' office was located.

For those wishing to memorialize Jones' service to the city, her family has asked for donations to be made to the Parks and Recreation Foundation for the purpose of placing a commemorative plaque in Capaha Park.

