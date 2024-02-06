Search continues for Sikeston woman missing a year

SIKESTON, Mo. — A little over a year after a Sikeston woman was reported missing, her loved ones and law enforcement continue searching for clues to find her.

Shyann Brooke Morrison, 21, was reportedly last seen Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Quick Chek II in Sikeston. She was wearing a red jacket with fur, black pants and brown boots. She may have been on her way to Texas. Morrison is described as having red/auburn hair and brown eyes, between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing between 120 and 140 pounds.

"This is still a very much active investigation," said detective Matt Cotner with Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Not wanting to give too much detail about the active case, Cotner said he's interviewed many people and done a lot of investigating digitally. Morrison has also been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, he said. NamUs is a national clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases throughout the United States.

"I've talked to officers in Texas and Wisconsin, other media outlets there and different experts," Cotner said.

Cotner said Morrison lived in Sikeston for just two months at the time she went missing. She had reportedly moved to Sikeston from Texas with a man, he said. She was reported missing by someone she lived with, according to Cotner.

The Sikeston detective said he follows up on everything he receives and works on the case nearly every day. He even has a copy of Morrison's missing person flyer on his work cubicle.