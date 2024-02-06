Contractor crews will be making driving-surface improvements on Highway 51 in Bollinger County, says a news relief from the Missouri Department of Transportation. Starting May 24, a seal coat treatment will be used to create a smoother driving surface on Highway 51, between highways 72 and 34. Crews will close one lane between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily with a 9-foot width restriction. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide traffic. Seal coats are a pavement repair process used by MoDOT on roads with lower traffic volumes to maximize available resources and extend the life of the roadway. Hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks, which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway. Excess material is swept off the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer against the elements, the release says. The method costs about one-third the amount of a traditional asphalt overlay. Along with a smoother driving surface, the treatment keeps water from penetrating the surface, extends the life of the roadway up to seven years, and provides improved traction, the release says.
Route DD in Bollinger County from County Road 805 to County Road 828 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place today from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
—From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.