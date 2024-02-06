Seal coat operations to impact traffic on Route CC, West Outer Road

Seal coat operations to impact traffic on West Outer Road

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be seal coating the surface of West Outer Road in Cape Girardeau County, from Route D to the end of state maintenance near Oak Ridge. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, and the road will be open to local traffic only.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation