PERRYVILLE, Mo. — A local veterans group celebrated the 78th anniversary of the Seabees with a birthday celebration Saturday morning at the Missouri’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

A hybrid of the Navy and Marine branches of the military, the Seabees are the naval Construction Battalion that has been involved in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Prior to the celebration, the Island 5 veterans chapter conducted a “Bee Swarm” meeting, at which Seabee veteran James Eddleman was honored with a gift: A Montana Diamond Willow wood cane with stag antler handle created by Mic Thompson, a fellow Seabee in Montana.

Tom Meyer, vice commander of Island 5 veterans group, read the names of 85 Seabee veterans listed on the Missouri’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial. He led the group in a salute and moment of silence for the individuals who lost their lives in service.

The group then moved into the Seabee’s 78th birthday celebration with the cutting of a cake decorated with yellow and blue icing, with a Seabee bumblebee on the top. Per tradition, the oldest Seabee, Penny “P.M.” Kurre, 85, and youngest, Kevin Farris, 28, were honored with cutting the first slice.