Seabaugh, Baker win Jackson alderman seats

Voters in Jackson's Ward 3 have elected challenger Mike Seabaugh in a 52.9% to 47.1% narrow victory over longtime incumbent aldermen Larry Cunningham, according to unofficial results from Cape Girardeau County County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

Seabaugh, with 290 votes to Cunningham's 259, won his first try at elective office Tuesday.

Cunningham had served Jackson's Ward 3 since the mid-1990s.

"I think there was a lot of grassroots support and I felt some people thought it was time for a change," said Seabaugh, a commercial appraiser by vocation and current chair of Jackson's Planning and Zoning Commission.

"I have an open-door policy and I'm always willing to talk to people," he added.