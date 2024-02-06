All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 6, 2022

Seabaugh, Baker win Jackson alderman seats

The story is updated to reflect actual date of Verification Board meeting. Voters in Jackson's Ward 3 have elected challenger Mike Seabaugh in a 52.9% to 47.1% narrow victory over longtime incumbent aldermen Larry Cunningham, according to unofficial results from Cape Girardeau County County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. Seabaugh, with 290 votes to Cunningham's 259, won his first try at elective office Tuesday...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mike Seabaugh
Mike Seabaugh

The story is updated to reflect actual date of Verification Board meeting.

Voters in Jackson's Ward 3 have elected challenger Mike Seabaugh in a 52.9% to 47.1% narrow victory over longtime incumbent aldermen Larry Cunningham, according to unofficial results from Cape Girardeau County County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

Seabaugh, with 290 votes to Cunningham's 259, won his first try at elective office Tuesday.

Cunningham had served Jackson's Ward 3 since the mid-1990s.

"I think there was a lot of grassroots support and I felt some people thought it was time for a change," said Seabaugh, a commercial appraiser by vocation and current chair of Jackson's Planning and Zoning Commission.

Joe Bob Baker
Joe Bob Baker

"I have an open-door policy and I'm always willing to talk to people," he added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ward 4

In the only other contested race for the aldermanic council in Jackson, incumbent Joe Bob Baker secured a victory over challenger Steven Lee with 66.5% of the votes cast to Lee's 33.5%.

Baker secured 155 votes to Lee's 78.

Tuesday's vote was a rematch between the two candidates.

Wysiwyg image

In 2020, Baker defeated Lee in securing 69% of the vote.

Results are unofficial until a bipartisan team of judges, called the Verification Board, meets to certify the vote. The board is expected to meet Monday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy