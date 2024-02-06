Seabaugh, Baker win Jackson alderman seats

The story is updated to reflect actual date of Verification Board meeting.
Voters in Jackson's Ward 3 have elected challenger Mike Seabaugh in a 52.9% to 47.1% narrow victory over longtime incumbent aldermen Larry Cunningham, according to unofficial results from Cape Girardeau County County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.
Seabaugh, with 290 votes to Cunningham's 259, won his first try at elective office Tuesday.
Cunningham had served Jackson's Ward 3 since the mid-1990s.
"I think there was a lot of grassroots support and I felt some people thought it was time for a change," said Seabaugh, a commercial appraiser by vocation and current chair of Jackson's Planning and Zoning Commission.
"I have an open-door policy and I'm always willing to talk to people," he added.
In the only other contested race for the aldermanic council in Jackson, incumbent Joe Bob Baker secured a victory over challenger Steven Lee with 66.5% of the votes cast to Lee's 33.5%.
Baker secured 155 votes to Lee's 78.
Tuesday's vote was a rematch between the two candidates.
In 2020, Baker defeated Lee in securing 69% of the vote.
Results are unofficial until a bipartisan team of judges, called the Verification Board, meets to certify the vote. The board is expected to meet Monday.
