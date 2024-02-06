SE, SIU musicians to present 'Requiem' next week at River Campus

More than 200 musicians will present the theme of "rejuvenation" in grandiose display through Verdi's "Requiem" at 7:30 p.m. on April 23 at the Southeast River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The one-night event will include talent by The Southeast Missouri Symphony, University Choir and Choral Union, and the Southern Illinois Symphony and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale (SIU-C) University Choir.

It also will feature the vocal powers of soloist Christine Brewer -- American opera singer and Grammy Award-winning soprano -- along with mezzo-soprano Debra Hillabrand, tenor Scott Ramsay and baritone David Dillard.

Edward Benyas, SUI-C professor and conductor, will conduct the performance.

"We just fit," conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Sara Edgerton said of the number of performers. "And now that we have Bedell (Performance Hall), it just makes it possible to do these amazing pieces."

Edgerton said Brewer is originally from this area; so being part of the event was something Brewer found "very appealing."

"It gives her a chance to sing here, and I think it just works with her schedule," Edgerton said. "We had to cross our fingers that she'd be free."

"Requiem" relates to rebirth, life and being regenerated, Edgerton said.

Collaboration between the two campuses has been going on for "a number of years," Edgerton said, beginning shortly after the River Campus was constructed in 2007.