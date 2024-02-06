SE, SIU musicians to present 'Requiem' next week at River Campus

More than 200 musicians will present the theme of "rejuvenation" in grandiose display through Verdi's "Requiem" at 7:30 p.m. on April 23 at the Southeast River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
The one-night event will include talent by The Southeast Missouri Symphony, University Choir and Choral Union, and the Southern Illinois Symphony and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale (SIU-C) University Choir.
It also will feature the vocal powers of soloist Christine Brewer -- American opera singer and Grammy Award-winning soprano -- along with mezzo-soprano Debra Hillabrand, tenor Scott Ramsay and baritone David Dillard.
Edward Benyas, SUI-C professor and conductor, will conduct the performance.
"We just fit," conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Sara Edgerton said of the number of performers. "And now that we have Bedell (Performance Hall), it just makes it possible to do these amazing pieces."
Edgerton said Brewer is originally from this area; so being part of the event was something Brewer found "very appealing."
"It gives her a chance to sing here, and I think it just works with her schedule," Edgerton said. "We had to cross our fingers that she'd be free."
"Requiem" relates to rebirth, life and being regenerated, Edgerton said.
Collaboration between the two campuses has been going on for "a number of years," Edgerton said, beginning shortly after the River Campus was constructed in 2007.
Professor Benyas first approached her at that time, with intentions of presenting "Requiem," she said. But Edgerton said they both knew it would be quite the undertaking.
She believes this to be the fifth combined concert, collaborating once every two years, she said.
"It allows us to do some really major work. And as the orchestras have been building up, and the choral programs, it just seemed like the perfect time to do one of the masterpieces of classical music," Edgerton said.
But, she said, "We're ready for this now."
"It's something we've looked forward to, having so many instruments involved," she said. "This is something special, for sure."
Edgerton added, "It's a huge work. It's something that does do justice to the big, combined group, but also it's something that we feel we are thrilled to be able to present."
"Requiem" premiered in 1874 with a large chorus and orchestra. In 1873, the Italian poet Alessandro Manzoni died, and Verdi was inspired to write the "Requiem" in honor of his Italian literary figure and friend, according to the university.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting the River Campus at (573) 651-2265 or online at rivercampus.org.
