SE River Campus to debut 'Urinetown: The Musical' on Thursday

Southeast Missouri State University students will answer nature's call by presenting "Urinetown: The Musical" today through Sunday at the Southeast River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The Tony-winning comedy, in which townsfolk must pay to use the restroom, takes a satirical look at capitalism, populism and municipal politics.

"Urinetown" music director Jenna Moore said the show is a parody of epic theatre style, made famous by German composers Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht's "The Threepenny Opera" in the early 1900s.

And the musical wasn't necessarily chosen because of the current political climate, she said. But, Moore said she is "very happy" the River Campus is presenting it.

The show emphasizes the importance of moderation and how no political extreme is going to offer a successful society, Moore and Southeast instructor of musical theatre and "Urinetown" director Ryan Townsend agreed.

Since Weill and Brecht's works present "big critiques" on capitalism, Moore said, one might also think "Urinetown" is a critique on capitalism.

But, "you have to wait for it," Moore said. "It's not really."

The "Urinetown" title is a "play on words," with the show's featured megacorporation Urine Good Company, explained Moore, alluding to the show's toilet theme.

"The thing I like about the show musically is every single song is in a different style," Moore said, "because it is parodying a different musical style within musical theatre."