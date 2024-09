News January 28, 2022

SE Mo. man shot, killed by patrol trooper

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. -- A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a Marble Hill, Missouri, man during an alleged sexual assault at Amidon Conservation Area. According to a Patrol report, the unnamed trooper shot Ronnie Walker, 58, after responding to the call of the assault. According to emergency communications, Walker had a knife during the assault...