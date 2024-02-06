SE Center for Speech and Hearing set to grow with United Way funding

Recently announced United Way funding will help fill in funding gaps for children to receive hearing and speech services through the Center for Speech and Hearing at Southeast Missouri State University, allowing new opportunities to flourish.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the Cape Girardeau-based United Way of Southeast Missouri, said the center's community outreach is the reason why the United Way has made the organization a new funding partner.

She said the center gives students a learning opportunity, but does not receive full funding from the university.

"We're helping fund services to primarily children who are not eligible for other programs," Shelton said.

Clinic coordinator Amy Herren said undergraduates and graduate students -- nearly 30 each semester -- who are studying speech language pathology help the organization with clients and get hands-on experience.

She said the center -- built in the 1980s -- serves many of the same clients with communication disorders the United Way also reaches.

Herren said the center's fees are significantly lower than more traditional facilities. Though the fees are lower, she said, "all of the clients have access to fully licensed and certified speech language pathologists" within the department.

The facility also serves individuals within the community who have had strokes or brain injuries. Being partnered with the United Way makes that possible, Herren said, adding a new opportunity recently surfaced: a transportation program.

"One barrier that we see is individuals are not able to get the transportation that they need to get to services here," she said.